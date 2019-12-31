TAZEWELL — Carson David Roberts, age 71, of Tazewell TN, was born January 24, 1948 and passed away on December 21, 2019. David was a member of Springdale Baptist Church, but recently had been attending Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife Karen Sue Essary Roberts. Parents Carson and Cora Eagle Roberts. Brothers James Roberts, Junior Roberts and wife Jean, and Palmer Roberts and sister-in-law Rena. Sister Delta Marie Lovin and husband Homer. Brother-in-law Josh Bunch. Grandson Bradley Steven Johnson. Mother and Father-in-law Howard Essary and Nellie Essary Greer.

David is survived by his daughter Gloria Roberts Johnson and husband Steve. Grandson Lucas Johnson and wife Brittany. Granddaughter Bailey Howell and husband Les. Brother Eddie Roberts and wife Deloska. Sisters Birdie Bunch, Lou Jean Michaels and husband Brad, and Mary Long and husband Carson. Brother-in-law Mike Essary. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday December 27th from 6 until 8 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Saturday December 28th at 11 AM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. The graveside service will follow in Fairview Cemetery.

Officiating: Rev. Danny Goodman;

Obituary: Rev William Rimmer;

Singer: James Cosby;

Pallbearers: Family and Friends.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.