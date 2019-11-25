TAZEWELL - Carson Leonard, age 67, of Tazewell TN, was born February 8, 1952 and passed away at home on November 19, 2019. Carson was someone who would help anyone who needed it, but he loved to see them finally able to help themselves. If you knocked on his door and needed a place to stay, you would have a place to lay your head. Carson was saved at young age, when his father was in the hospital at the end of his life. He worked as a supervisor at Clayton Mobile Home for 30 years. Carson is preceded in death by his parents Shelby and Laura Bell Leonard. Wife Debbie Ann Leonard. Six brothers. Two sisters. And one great nephew. He is survived by his daughter Carrie Ann Leonard. Grandsons Dalton Shurley and Destin Carpenter. Great grandson Baby Dalton Shurley. Sisters Dorothy Bussell, Audrey Barnard, and Sally Fletcher. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday November 23rd from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. The graveside service will be Sunday November 24th at 11 AM in the Hazel Wood Cemetery.

Ministers: Rev. Clyde Daniels and Rev. Stanley Massengill

Singers: Elizabeth Buis and Wendy & Jim English

Pallbearers: Cecil Daniels, Ben Evans, Dalton Shurley, Destin Carpenter, Little Carson Bradford, Shelby Gulley, Jackie Daniels, Billy Daniels, Johnathan Daniels, Joseph Leonard, Michael Leonard, Spencer Leonard, Jimmy Nye. Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.