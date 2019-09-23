TAZEWELL - Mr. Cawood Reece age 78 of Tazewell, TN was born February 25, 1941 and passed away September 19, 2019.

Mr. Reece was the owner and operator of Cawood Manufacturing from 1977 – 2004 where he employed more than 80 employees. He was a member of Howerton's Baptist Church where he also served as a deacon.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Bluf and Nellie (Bull) Reece

He is survived by his:

Brothers: Lawrence Reece and Ben Reece

His church family at Howerton's Church

Special friends: Ray Dean Rowe and Junior Shopshire

And a host of cousins and many other loving relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday September 21, 2019 from 1PM till 8PM at the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday September 22, 2019 at 2PM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with The Reverend Lowell Welch and The Reverend J.C. Bull officiating. Music will be provided by the Howerton's Baptist Church.

Burial will follow in the Reece cemetery.

Pallbearers: Johnny Barnard, Johnny Lakins, Roger Bull, L.C. Ferguson, Ray Dean Rowe, Chase Reece and Mark Reece.

In Lieu of Flowers: The family request donations be made to the Howerton's Baptist Church in memory of Mr. Reece. Donations may be sent to Daryl Bull, Treasure 526 Vannoy Rd. Tazewell, TN 37879

