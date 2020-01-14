MIDDLETOWN — Cletis Kyle Earl, 81, of Middletown, passed away on January 9, 2020 at St. Vincent Heart Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born on January 8, 1939 in Tazewell, Tennessee to Pauline and Eltred "Dude" Earl. He was saved at a young age and attended Liberty Grove Baptist church.

He retired from General Motors after 30+ years.

Cletis was a natural "fixer" who could fix about anything. He and Jerrie were snowbirds who frequented Zephyrhills, Florida. He enjoyed being with his kids and grandkids, and loved camping and being outside.

Cletis is survived by his loving spouse of 60 wonderful years Jerrie Earl; children, Danny (Toni) Earl and Anita (Jimmy) Murrell; grandchildren, Kyle (Chelsa) Murrell, Aaron (Lexi) Murrell, Cameron Earl; great-grandchildren, Soren and Sawyer Murrell; sisters, Gwen Brooks, Wanda (Kenneth) Smith, and Brilla Hansard; several nieces and nephews; and sister-in-laws Jan Baker, Janie (Roy) Clem, and Betty Earl.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Henry Earl; mother and father-in-law Elsie Dean and Charles Baker; and brother-in-laws, Jack Baker, Leonard Brooks

Visitation will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, 200 West 53rd St. Anderson, IN.

Services will be Monday, January 13, 2020, 11:30 am at Loose Funeral Home with Hervey Lawrence officiating.

Burial will take place in the Anderson Memorial Park.

