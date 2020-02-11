SPEEDWELL — Clifford Lavon "Boddie" Price, age 54, of Speedwell TN, was born October 24, 1965, he went to be with the Lord on February 4, 2020 at home with his family. Boddie was a big sports fan and UT was his favorite team. He loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed. Boddie is preceded in death by his grandparents Milt and Leona Price, Walter and Vina Sears. He is survived by his children Coddie and Kaitlyn. Parents Patsy and Clifford Price. Sister Rhonda (Dexter) Honeycutt. Nephew Trevor (Heather) Honeycutt. Nieces Shasta (Todd Hopper) Honeycutt and Chance Honeycutt. Special friends David and Tonia Smith. As well as aunts, uncles, great nieces and nephews, other family and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday February 6th from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home in Harrogate. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel in Harrogate. The graveside service will be Friday February 7th at 11 AM in the Carr Cemetery in Speedwell.

Minister: Rev. Larry Heck;

Singers: David & Juanita Honeycutt;

Pallbearers: Todd Hopper, Donnie Durham, Paul Jr. Durham, Ott Hopper, Dustin Price, David Smith, and Gill Elliott;

Honorary Pallbearer: Dexter Honeycutt.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.