NEW TAZEWELL — Columbus McSwain, age 81, of New Tazewell, Tennessee, passed away on January 4, 2020 with his two sons, Michael and Vicky McSwain, and Marla and Jan, by his side. He was born in Columbia, Mississippi, on March 15, 1938.

In addition to his sons, he is survived by a daughter, Mona Stafford of Alabama.

He was a member of the Church of God Mount Assembly.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the Church of God Mount Assembly.