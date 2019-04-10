NEW TAZEWELL - Katherine Cooper age 85, went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Alfred Cooper. Parents Lon and Elizabeth Reece. Sister Geneva Reece. Nephew Doug Reece.

She is survived by her sisters Esther Reece, Mable Reece, and Sue Gibson all of Morristown. Brother Lee Janet Reece of Knoxville. One niece and caregiver Kathy Price of Russellville. Five nephews Carl Reece of Jefferson City, Ron Reece of Bulls Gap, Tim Reece of Morristown, Mark Reece of Knoxville, Aaron (Teresa) Hubbard of Whitesburg, and one very special nephew Steve (Melissa) Hubbard of Jefferson City. Her very special caregivers are Bethany Long, Leslie Renner, Monica Hubbard, Logan and Serinity Jefferson, Olivia and Braxton Greer. Junior caregivers are Jonathan, Angel, Travis, Madison, and Jayda. The family would like to express their appreciation for all the wonderful care and love that Smokey Mountain Home Health and Hospice and Sisters Love Group has given to her. We can't thank you all enough.

The family will receive friends at Coffey Funeral Home in New Tazewell, TN, Saturday April 6th from 1 until 3 P.M. Services will follow at 3 P.M. with Rev. Charlie Grooms and Al Webbar officiating. Singing will be provided by Rose Grooms. A graveside service will follow in the Cosby Woods Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Travis Massengill, Jonathan Reed, Brandon Hubbard, Logan Jefferson, Charlie Grooms, and Al Webbar.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.