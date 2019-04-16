JACKSONVILLE - Curtis H Arnold Sr, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on September 17, 1939, though his official date of birth was listed as September 24, 1939. Born and raised in Tazewell, TN, Curt came to Jacksonville in 1960 where he met his lovely bride Carolyn Dunford Arnold. They were married on June 30, 1961. Curt spent over 45 years as a truck driver before retiring in 2001.

He is preceded in death by his mother Alice, father Jack, brother Dewayne and Bud.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years Carolyn, daughters Christie L (Kenny) Anderson, Elizabeth A (Ronny) Moore, son Curtis H (Thuy) Arnold Jr, sisters Bernice, Jackie, Ethel (his twin), 12 brother/sister in laws, over 30 nieces/nephews and his price and joy – 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and his surrogate grands.

He was a loving father, husband, grandfather, brother, brother in law, and uncle to all. He will be missed by all who knew him. We love you Daddy.

Arrangements are with Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory 4535 Main Street Jacksonville, Florida 32206 (904) 353-3649.