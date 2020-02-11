LUTHERSVILLE, Ga. — Darles L Brooks, age 79, of Luthersville GA, was born to John and Elsie Johnson of Tazewell TN, on November 6, 1940 and passed away on January 25, 2020. Darles was a happy mother of six who loved to read and spend lots of time with her family. She wanted to be known as a very loving and helpful person, and she succeeded.

Darles was a devout Baptist. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Lloyd Brooks, and son Jamie Brooks.

Darles is survived by her children Robert Brooks and wife Lisa of Orange Park FL, Jackie Brooks and wife Sandy of Zebulon GA, Chuck Brooks and wife Bobbi of Barnesville GA, Steven Brooks of Woodbury GA, and Julie Brooks-Miley and husband Blake of Palmetto GA. Fourteen grandchildren. Twenty-one great grandchildren. Siblings Betty Greer and husband John of Tazewell TN, and Johnny Johnson and wife Beth of Tazewell TN. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday January 30th from 12 until 2 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Thursday January 30th at 2 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. The graveside service will follow in the Bethel Cemetery.

Minister: REV. Jack Day

Singers: Goins Chapel Church Choir

Pallbearers: Grandsons; Johnny Brooks, Brandon Brooks, Marc Brooks, Jason Brooks, Mitchell Brooks, Aaron Trusty, Austin Trusty, and Dalton Trusty.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.