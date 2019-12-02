HARROGATE - David Earle Pickering was born to Samuel and Elise "Elsie" Bixby Pickering in Nashua, New Hampshire July 27, 1923. He died peacefully in Harrogate, Tennessee on November 29, 2019 at the Tri State Health and Rehab. He served in the Marine Corps during World War II and was a 1950 graduate of the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston. He was a professional clarinetist in many symphony orchestras, the American Legion band (also serving as Conductor), and several swing bands during the 1940s – 1950s.

David and his wife of 43 years, Dorothy Nelson Macke, were partners in a number of endeavors, including raising a family, politics, astronomy, bible study, nature study, art, sculpture, and volunteer work. David was a Microwave Engineering Assistant at Sanders Associates in Nashua, NH, and later worked at Anheuser Busch Incorporated in Merrimack, NH. While he continued to pursue musical performance engagements, he also taught music, served as a Boy Scout counselor, volunteer fireman, deacon of the First Congregational Church, and published the first Modern Map of Merrimack. He was an avid amateur enthusiast of astronomy and built a telescope, winning First Prize for Mechanical Excellence at the Stellafane Convention in Springfield, Vermont in 1960.

David was active in politics in New Hampshire, serving as a member of the Town Budget Committee, Selectman (Mayor) for 3 years, Ballot Clerk, Juror in both the County and Federal Courts, and Public Welfare Officer.

David spent the last 31 years of his life pursuing many interests. He enjoyed creating geodesic spheres, composing musical parts for various band instruments, writing poetry, studying passages from the bible, playing his clarinets and saxophones, telling stories, and celebrating with family and friends. He also enjoyed involvement with the Community. He was dedicated to organizations including Lincoln Memorial University Band and Orchestra, the Wilderness Road Kiwanis Club, Harrogate Heritage, Habitat for Humanity, and Harrogate United Methodist Church. Later in life he very much appreciated services at the Harrogate Senior Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Elsie, his wife Dorothy, and his siblings Samuel, Gardner, and Nancy.

David is survived by his brother Donald, sons David, Carl, and Bill (Leisa), and daughters Nancy (Jose), and Sarah, as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Habitat for Humanity or the Harrogate Senior Center.

