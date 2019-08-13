NEW TAZEWELL — David Nathaniel "Red" Ridings, age 69, passed away on August 7th, 2019. Beloved son of the late Henry David 'Crockett' Ridings and Bertha Rutherford Ridings. Proud to be the youngest of ten children, he is survived by sisters Gertrude and Wanda and brother Earl. Father of Amy (James) Ruehl, Jennifer (Frederick) Allen, Eric (Rebecca), Frances (Daniel) Wood, and Steven. Grandfather to ten, and Uncle to many extended nieces, and nephews.

The family wishes to express their gratitude for the great medical care given by the staff at Cranberry Place in Cranberry, PA.

Family will receive guests at a memorial gathering party on Friday the 9th 6-8:30 p.m. St. John Neumann, Franklin Park, PA. Viewing Monday the 12th 10am-12pm funeral service to follow Coffey Funeral Home, New Tazewell, TN. The Graveside service will follow the funeral service in the Matt-Keck Cemetery.