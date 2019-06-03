RUSSELLVILLE - Delores Ann (Prater) Dalton age 81 of Russellville, TN was born June 24, 1937 and passed away May 31, 2019 at Morristown Hamblen Hospital. She retired from the Van Buren School Systems in Bellville, MI.
She is preceded in death by her:
Parents: Morris and Wilma (Lankford) Prater
Brother: John Prater
Daughters: Roxanne Underwood
Laurel Lynn Kent
She is survived by her:
Husband: Doyle Dalton
Daughter: Annette Jones
Son: Mark Underwood
Grandchildren: Lisa Tutor
Jena Jones
Michael Bullis
LaTasha Peck
Allison Youngberg
Great Grandchildren: Jayce Tutor
Alexander Hartman
Caden Peck and Connor Peck
Brother: Morris Prater
And a host of many other loving friends and relatives.
The Family will receive friends Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 10 AM till 12 PM with funeral services to follow at 12 PM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lonnie Dalton officiating. Burial will take place in the Fairview Cemetery
Pallbearers: Shane Litrell, Jacob Ausmus, John Lawson, Tyler Lawson, Curt Killion
