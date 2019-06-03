RUSSELLVILLE - Delores Ann (Prater) Dalton age 81 of Russellville, TN was born June 24, 1937 and passed away May 31, 2019 at Morristown Hamblen Hospital. She retired from the Van Buren School Systems in Bellville, MI.

She is preceded in death by her:

Parents: Morris and Wilma (Lankford) Prater

Brother: John Prater

Daughters: Roxanne Underwood

Laurel Lynn Kent

She is survived by her:

Husband: Doyle Dalton

Daughter: Annette Jones

Son: Mark Underwood

Grandchildren: Lisa Tutor

Jena Jones

Michael Bullis

LaTasha Peck

Allison Youngberg

Great Grandchildren: Jayce Tutor

Alexander Hartman

Caden Peck and Connor Peck

Brother: Morris Prater

And a host of many other loving friends and relatives.

The Family will receive friends Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 10 AM till 12 PM with funeral services to follow at 12 PM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lonnie Dalton officiating. Burial will take place in the Fairview Cemetery

Pallbearers: Shane Litrell, Jacob Ausmus, John Lawson, Tyler Lawson, Curt Killion

Claiborne-Overholt is honored to be serving the family.