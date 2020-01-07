LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — Dollie Mae Estes, age 88, was born April 12, 1931 and passed away January 5, 2020 in Tennova Hospital in Lafollette, TN. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wade Estes; her parents, Elmer and Emma Janeway; three brothers, Harley, Ray and Elmer Jr. Janeway; four sisters, Beulah Mackey, Georgia Lee McDaniel, Geneva Harvey and Ethel McDaniel.

She is survived by her Sisters: Faye Brown Of Tazewell & Shirley Carter of New Tazewell, and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday January 7, 2020 and funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will be Wednesday January 8, 2020 in the Cook Cemetery.

Minister: Rev. Lonnie Dalton;

Singers: Descendants By Grace;

Pallbearers: Jim Rowland, Dennis Buchanan, Wayland Ramsey, Clark Nunn and Jeff Snodgrass.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.