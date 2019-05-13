Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Burchett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SOUTHGATE - Donald E. Burchett, age 86, of Southgate, KY passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Bethesda North Hospital, Cincinnati, OH. Don was born to parents, Rufus and Hatie (nee Hampton) Burchett on April 16, 1933 in Harrogate, TN. He was a Korean War Army veteran and a retired Data Technician for Cincinnati Bell. He was a member of the Delhi Hills #775 Masonic Lodge, Cincinnati, OH and First Baptist Church of Ft. Thomas, KY. Don enjoyed 30 years of retirement spending time in Ft. Myers Beach, FL and working on the family farm in Alexandria, KY. He was an avid golfer and played many great rounds of golf with friends and truly enjoyed his life to the most. He cared for his family, was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and will be missed for his humor, political opinion, and unique perspective on life. Don is survived by his wife of 63 years, June (nee Harrison) Burchett; children, Ronald E. (Marina) Burchett and Kimberly A. (Michael) Luebke; brother, William Burchett; grandchildren, Stephen T. Burchett, Caleb E. Burchett, and Jason D. Fricke; great-grandchildren, Benjamin O. Burchett and Fiona C. Fricke. Don was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, Earnest Massengill and four sibling: Arnold Burchett, Orby Burchett, Virginia Massengill and Larry Massengill. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18th from 9am until time of Funeral Service at 11am at the First Baptist Church of Ft. Thomas, 600 N. Ft. Thomas Ave, Ft. Thomas, KY 41075. Interment with military honors will follow in Alexandria Cemetery, Alexandria, KY. Arrangements entrusted to Alexandria Funeral Home. Reception to follow at Ron Burchett's home in Arcadia, 7580 Loch Lomond Drive, Alexandria KY. In lieu of flowers, Donations to 1st Baptist Church Fort Thomas, KY are apricated. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.

Published in Claiborne Progress from May 13 to May 14, 2019

