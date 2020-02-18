FAIRBURY, Ill. — Donald Howard Surber, 84, formerly of Fairbury, IL, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Don was born Feb. 21, 1935, in Harrogate, TN, the son of Joseph (Stirl) and Bonnie Surber. He married Ruth Christensen in 1956. He is survived by their six children, David (Judy) Surber of Fairbury, IL, Brenda (Mack) Wilken of Onarga, IL, Lisa Malinowski of Mahomet, IL, Susan Surber of Downs, IL, Sandra (Robert) Lindsay of Fisher, IL and Pam (Scot) Dedic of Downs, EL. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren with one on the way, two sisters, Wilma (Charles) Chadwell and Mary Linda Wright, both of New Tazewell, TN; foster brother, Marion Williams of Altamonte Springs, FL; step-mother Ruth Surber of Shawanee, TN; special friend, Merry Steinhorst of Baraboo, WI and furry companion, Roscoe.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law James Wright, son-in-law Richard (Rick) Malinowski, and family friend Anna Byrd Williams.

Don served four years in the Air Force at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, IL. While there, he played on Chanute's traveling basketball team. He then work for the Knoxville News-Sentinel in the late 1950s to early 1960s. Don then moved to Illinois where he was a salesman at Fraher Ford in Pontiac, IL and MoorMan's Feed Company in Fairbury, IL. His hobbies included opening and closing Cache Lake Scout Camp in Canada each year, fishing, camping, basketball, and enjoyed spending time with his family.

A Celebration of Life Open House will be held Friday, February 21, 4 PM - 6 PM, at Fairbury American Legion 526 S 4th St Fairbury, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cache Lake Camp.