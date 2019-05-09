BROOKSVILLE — Dorsey "Clemons" Longworth, 85, passed away Sunday, January 13, 2019 at the Bayfront Hospital in Brooksville, Florida following a brief illness.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Bessie Longworth, sisters, Stacy Williford, Ella Mae Owens, Thelma Estridge, his brother Charlie Clyde Longworth and two great grandchildren. His is survived by his children and their spouses, Judy Rader (Ray), Joe Longworth (Joyce), and Linda Julian, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and two brothers, Layford Longworth and Virgil Longworth and many close friends.

Born January 31,1933 and raised in Claiborne County, Tennessee, the son of Arizona Longworth (Whitaker) and Charlie Longworth.

In his early years, he moved from Claiborne County to Springfield, Ohio where we worked briefly for the B&O railroad prior to a long career in construction in Ohio and later in Tennessee. During his career he constructed over 2000 homes before retiring to care for his ill wife.

Clemons and his wife Bessie loved to take road trips to see what was over the next hill. They would often take off on a journey to no particular place just to enjoy a new adventure and would often visit their children. An exceptional road trip to Niagara Falls for their 35th anniversary was chronicled by Bessie and highlighted their love for adventure and each other.

He was a member of the Church of Christ in Tazewell Tennessee and spent many hours on the road visiting nursing homes and those who could not be at services. After the passing of his loving wife, he lived with his son and daughter-in-law who took him along on winters to Florida and Texas. Also, he worked in missions with the United Methodist Nomads before becoming a full time "snowbird". He loved shuffleboard which he played sometimes twice a day, riding his bicycle, and dancing with everyone at the resort. The RV park in Florida named their shuffleboard courts in his honor, "Clemon's Court".

His family, friends and all those who knew him appreciate his contribution to their lives.

A celebration of life service will be held for Clemons at the Tazewell Church of Christ on May 23, 2019 at 10AM. Friends and family are invited to attend. The family would appreciate donations to the Claiborne Animal Shelter in New Tazewell in lieu of flowers.

He will be laid to rest next to his wife Bessie at Cave Springs Cemetery at a family service.