TRYON - Douglas Martin Thompson age 75 of Tryon, NC died Monday, June 10, 2019 at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC.

He leaves his wife of 47 years, Valerie Thompson; his daughter, Shannon Thompson Metcalf; heart daughters, Tommi Yearout (husband Scott), Dottie Wilson (husband Jeffrey); grandchildren, Brandi Ross (husband Larry Fowler), Amanda Jenkins, Hali Smith (husband Jason), Brooks Jenkins (wife Stacey), Ciera Ruppe (husband Cameron), Nicholas Wilson and Maggie Wilson; great grandson, Gavin Clayton; brother, Jim Thompson and wife Lois of Warfordsburg, PA.

Born and raised in Shawanee, Tennessee to the late Ralph "Jack" Martin Thompson and Ruby Harris Thompson.

Upon graduating from Powell Valley High School, Doug moved to Alexandria, Virginia and served in law enforcement for 20 years. Upon retiring, he and his family moved to Tryon, NC where they opened the first garden center in Tryon, "Thompson & Daughter Nursery". That led into a landscaping business and eventually he was able to do what he originally moved to Tryon for, having a tree nursery.

Doug was very civic oriented and over the years he served on many Committees and Boards, however his passion was serving as a Hospice Volunteer, which he did for the past 30 years.

He was the rock and the solid foundation of his family, and he will be deeply missed.

A memorial service for Doug will be announced at a later date.

