SPEEDWELL — Doyle Ray Rogers, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Tri-State Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Doyle was a long-time resident of Speedwell, Tennessee. He obtained his Bachelor's degree from Berea College in Berea, Kentucky, and he received his Master's Degree from Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee.

Doyle retired from the Campbell County School System, having taught at Jacksboro Elementary School in Jacksboro, Tennessee for over thirty years.

Doyle was a life-time member of Cawood United Methodist Church in Speedwell, Tennessee. He was an avid Tennessee football and basketball fan, and as long as his health permitted, he loved having a big garden and being outdoors.

Doyle was preceded in death by his parents, French and Jenness Rogers, his son Brian Todd Rogers, his sister, Nancy Leach, and his brother, French Rogers, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Rose Rogers; his son, Randall Rogers; his daughter Judy Coleman (Jim); his granddaughter, Shannon Coleman Egle (Brian); his great-granddaughters, Ava Caroline Egle and Amelia Rose Egle; his brother, J.C. Rogers (Norma); his sister, Virginia Meadows; brother- and sisters-in-law, Thomas Moyers, Lois Mooneyhan (Denver), Hazel Moyers and Lucille Moyers.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Tri-State Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Avalon Hospice and Ted and Dianne Madon.

The family will receive friends Monday, January 13, 2020, from 12:00 noon until 1:00pm at Arnett & Steel Valley Chapel in Harrogate, Tennessee, with funeral services to follow at 1:00pm, with Pastor Kelly Reed officiating. Interment will follow in the Carr Cemetery in Speedwell, Tennessee.

The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Doyle Rogers.