Mr. Earl Carson "Lightnin" Honeycutt age 84 of Tazewell, TN was born December 5, 1934 and passed away at his home on Friday July 26, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was saved at an early age and was a very faithful member of Duncan's Chapel Baptist Church. Carson was well known as a carpenter. He had a great passion for singing and playing music. His great skills for wood working led him to make musical instruments. He was a 32 degree member of the Masonic Lodge # 180. He was also a York Rite, Scottish Rite and Shriner.

He was preceded in death by his: Parents: Sterl and Dorothy Honeycutt; Brothers: Jim Honeycutt and wife Minnie, Ray Honeycutt, Paul Honeycutt, Shelby Honeycutt; Sisters: Edith Pressnell and husband Lawrence Pressnell, Reba Pressnell and husband Everett Pressnel; Infant sister.

He is survived by his: Loving Wife of 64 years: Nancy Honeycutt,Daughter: Nora Wolfenbarger and husband Joe; Sons: David Honeycutt and wife Juanita, Dexter Honeycutt and wife Rhonda; Brother: Wade Honeycutt and wife Joyce; 9 Grandchildren; 13 Great Grandchildren; Sister-in-laws: Nancy Honeycutt, Joellen Honeycutt, Edna Alston and Juanita Bell; Very special extended family members: Kari Cornett and Ryan Keck; And a host of nieces and nephews and many other loving relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Monday July 29, 2019 from 4PM till 7PM with Masonic services to follow in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday July 30, 2019 at 10AM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Tommy Louthan, Rev. Ronnie Wynn and Rev. Eddie Overholt officiating.

Music will be provided by Gail Duncan and Natalie Fraley.

Burial will follow in the Baldwin-Duncan cemetery.

Pallbearers: Mark Honeycutt, Trevor Honeycutt, Ryan Keck, Todd Neely, Travis Williams, Eric Fraley, Michael Hatfield and Harrison Cornett; Honorary Pallbearers: Steve Honeycutt, Larry Pressnell, Jeff Honeycutt, Paul Cupp, Randy Jennings, Chester Gibson, Danny Lundy, C.B. Duncan, Andy Duncan, and all of the McDonald's morning coffee crew.

