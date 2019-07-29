NEW TAZEWELL — Edna Grace Norris Nunn, age 82, of New Tazewell, Tennessee, passed away at Claiborne Health and Rehab Center on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was born November 25, 1936, and was a member of Liberty Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank "Ray" Nunn; parents, Jess and Vera Norris; sisters, Dorothy Shumate and Mary Evelyn Loy.

She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law: Kelly and Judy Nunn, Kendall and Glenda Nunn, Kevin and Alexandria Nunn, Kent and Jennifer Nunn.

Granddaughter: Amanda

Grandsons and families: Jason and Kendra, Chad and Nikki, Mark and Challye, Shane and Sarah, Aaron and Kierstyn, and Kevin.

Great grandchildren: Christopher, Aden, Nathan, and Brinley

Special friends and neighbors: Ben and Helen McDaniel

Several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.

A special thanks to the loving staff of Claiborne Health and Rehab Center and SunCrest Hospice.

The family will receive friends Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 6 until 7 p.m. with the funeral following at 7:00 p.m. at Coffey Funeral Home in New Tazewell. Graveside services will be held Friday, July 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Liberty Cemetery.

Ministers: Rev. Kenneth Clark and Rev. Lonnie Dalton

Singers: Journeymakers and Descendants Through Grace

Pallbearers: Jason Nunn, Chad Nunn, Mark Nunn, Shane Nunn, Aaron Nunn, and Earl "Junior" Loy

Honorary Pallbearer: Stan Ramsey

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of services.