NEW TAZEWELL - Elizabeth Carolyn (Martin) Yeary was born July 10, 1946 and went to be with her Lord June 16, 2019.

Proceeded in death by her:

Parents: William Herbert. & Hannah Loretta Adkins Martin

The love of her life husband: Russell Wayne Yeary

She is survived by her:

Daughter Angie (Jeff) Cody of Tazewell

Sons: Tim Meade of Maryville TN, & Lucas (Andrea) Yeary of Corning NY.

Grandchildren: Kaitlin Maiden, Samantha Brown, Anthony Maiden, Caleb Burch, Courtney Meade, Angelica Billings, Merissa Meade, Hudson Yeary, & Henry Yeary.

Great grandchildren: Addie Brown, Paxton Seals, Emmitt Seals, Sophie Billings, Addison Billings & Margot Willis.

Brother: Mitchell Martin

In lieu of flowers the family asks to please make a donation to the Elizabeth Yeary Scholarship at LMU.

The family will receive friends Wednesday June 19th from 5pm til 7pm with the funeral at 7pm. Hoye Brooks & Gary Fletcher presiding.

Graveside services will be at 10 am Thursday June 20th in the Yeary Cemetery.

Pallbearers: John Yeary, Jim Yeary, Alan Adkins, Mark Fultz. Joe Williams & Ashley Yeary .

Claiborne-Overholt is honored to be serving the family.