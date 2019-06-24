NEW TAZEWELL - Elizabeth Carolyn (Martin) Yeary was born July 10, 1946 and went to be with her Lord June 16, 2019.
Proceeded in death by her:
Parents: William Herbert. & Hannah Loretta Adkins Martin
The love of her life husband: Russell Wayne Yeary
She is survived by her:
Daughter Angie (Jeff) Cody of Tazewell
Sons: Tim Meade of Maryville TN, & Lucas (Andrea) Yeary of Corning NY.
Grandchildren: Kaitlin Maiden, Samantha Brown, Anthony Maiden, Caleb Burch, Courtney Meade, Angelica Billings, Merissa Meade, Hudson Yeary, & Henry Yeary.
Great grandchildren: Addie Brown, Paxton Seals, Emmitt Seals, Sophie Billings, Addison Billings & Margot Willis.
Brother: Mitchell Martin
In lieu of flowers the family asks to please make a donation to the Elizabeth Yeary Scholarship at LMU.
The family will receive friends Wednesday June 19th from 5pm til 7pm with the funeral at 7pm. Hoye Brooks & Gary Fletcher presiding.
Graveside services will be at 10 am Thursday June 20th in the Yeary Cemetery.
Pallbearers: John Yeary, Jim Yeary, Alan Adkins, Mark Fultz. Joe Williams & Ashley Yeary .
Claiborne-Overholt is honored to be serving the family.