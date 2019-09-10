TAZEWELL — Ella Thompson, age 85, of Tazewell, TN, was born September 14, 1933 to the late Bessie Davis and Guy Davis, and passed away on September 3, 2019 at Claiborne Medical and Rehab Center of Tazewell, TN.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Gene Thompson; and son Darrell Thompson; brothers Harve, Horace, John, and Earl Davis; and sisters Ress Reed and Hettie McDaniel.

She was a member of Union Chapel Baptist Church.

She is survived by son and daughter-in-law Buster and Annette Thompson of Tazewell, TN; son Benny Thompson of New Tazewell, TN; daughter and son-in-law Debbie and Bill Barnard of Morristown, TN; daughter and son-in-law Eloise and Trent Williams of New Tazewell, TN. Sisters Vera Flanary of Morristown, TN and Theresa Noe of Tazewell, TN. Grandchildren Scotty and Brad Brooks, Travis and Emily Thompson and Melissa Greene, Chase and Chad Barnard, Logan Palmer and Elise Thompson, Benny Jr. and Jason Thompson. And a host of other relatives and friends. And her special companion, her dog, "Putt". A heartfelt thank you to the nursing staff at Claiborne Rehab Center.

The family will receive friends Thursday September 5th from 6 until 8 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. The graveside service will be Friday September 6th at 11 AM in Irish Memorial Gardens.

Ministers: Rev. Travis Thompson and Chad Barnard

Singers: Melissa Greene and Travis Thompson

Pallbearers: 'Grandchildren' Scotty Brooks, Brad Brooks, Chase Barnard, Chad Barnard, Travis Thompson, and Trevin Thompson

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.