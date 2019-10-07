SPEEDWELL - Ernest Tinnel, age 93, of Speedwell, passed away on October 4, 2019. He was a charter member and deacon of Pine Grove Baptist Church. He had been a farmer and maintenance man for the county schools and loved to repair appliances.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Jones Tinnel; parents, Steven and Pearl Tinnel; sisters, Neva Tinnel Graves, Wanda Tinnel Vancel; brother, Audie Tinnel; daughter, Judy Tinnel Moyers; sons, Ernest Wayne Tinnel and Randall Scott Tinnel.

Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and Tommy Allen and Rita and Cliff Pratt all of Speedwell; twelve grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; Brother; Tommy Tinnel of Dayton, Ohio, Sister; Roxie Carter, a special aunt, Hazel Lambert Moyers and a special sister-in-law, Grey Honaker and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services will be on Monday, October 7 at 1:00 PM at the Pine Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Jimmy Branscomb and Pastor Don Proffitt. Music will be by the Glory Road Boys. Burial will be in Hill Cemetery with Military honors by the Tri-County Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be David Moyers, Jason Layne, Adam Moyers, Brad Rogers, Mark Honaker and Vic Graves. Honorary pallbearers will be Dwayne Graves, Kelly Graves, Denny Graves and Trevor Cooper.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 6 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel, Harrogate, TN, which is honored to serve the Tinnel Family.