Eunice Estes Bolton 1926 - 2020 Eunice Estes Bolton,94, was born May 8,1926 in Tazewell, TN to Claude and Minnie Brooks Estes and passed away peacefully at home in Fayetteville, GA on May 16, 2020.
She married Howard Bolton on June 2,1945. They spent 52 years together living 37 of those years in south Florida. She served as Assistant Food Service Director for 21 years at Larkin General Hospital in Miami. They retired back "home" to Tazewell in 1991.
Eunice loved her family fiercely, cooking for friends and family, working in her yard and going to church. (Pleasant View Baptist) Her faithful servant heart reflected her love of Jesus to everyone she encountered.
She was preceded in death by her father, Claude Estes, mother Minnie Brooks Estes and husband, Howard. She is survived by her daughter, Dinah Clore (Eddie), granddaughters Amy Bartlett (Kenny), Kelly Woodward (Brad), and Jessica Clore. Great grandchildren Cade, Brooks, Kellan, Rowan and Clara. Brothers Wayne Estes (Ethel), Dennis Estes (Ann) and sister-in-love Joan Overton (Bill). Many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services only at Bailey Cemetery, Tazewell, due to Covid-19 on Thursday May 21, 2020 at 2 PM with Rev. Paul Collinsworth and Rev. John Lewis officiating. Music will be provided by Kenny Myers. Friends may come by the funeral home on May 21, 2020 from 11 AM to 1 PM for viewing and to sign the register book.
Donations may be made in her memory to Feeding America
P.O. Box 96749 Washington, D.C. or online at feedingamerica.org.
This organization supports Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee.
Pall Bearers: Steve Duncan, Gary Estes, John Gill, Kenny Meyers, Joe Overton, Will Steele, Cade McGraw and Brooks Bartlett.
Honorary pall bearers: Benton Estes, Roy Dell Whiteaker, Brian Howard, Tony Simpson, Arnold Perry and Mike Humfleet.
Published in Claiborne Progress from May 20 to May 21, 2020.