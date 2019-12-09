CLAIBORNE CO. - Evelyn Geraldine (Cook) Smith. Born February 19, 1924 in Claiborne County Tennessee passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on December 7th, 2019.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Edna Cook, Jesse Cook, her father Claiborne (Clay) Cook, her mother Amelia (Noah) Cook, her husband James Cecil (Jim) Smith, sisters Mabel (Cook) Cosby, and Francis (Cook) Ramsey and daughter Cecil (Smith) Wilson. Evelyn professed her faith in God at the early age of 5 years old. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church, and was celebrated as their oldest living member in recent years. Evelyn married Jim Smith in 1944 and they became the proud parents of eight children.

She is survived by her daughters Brenda (Wesley) Brooks, Peggy Brezinski, Linda (Clayton) Reece, Cindy Vanderpool, Jimmy (Tom) Ward. Sons Barry Smith and Johnny Smith. Also a sister Margaret Simmons of Lebanon, TN. Evelyn is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, 13 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends. With special mention of Sharon Smith, John Brezinski, Bob Vanderpool, and Richard Maples.

She lived a long happy life and was loved and admired by all her family and friends. She lived to serve God and others.

The family will receive friends Tuesday December 10th from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. The graveside service will be Wednesday December 11th at 1 PM in the Liberty Cemetery.

Pallbearers: Grandsons with alternatives

Singers: Family

Preacher: Rev. Clayton Reece

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements