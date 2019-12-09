NEW TAZEWELL - Gary Lynn Brooks Sr, age 61, of New Tazewell, TN; was born May 11, 1958 and passed away December 6, 2019. He was saved at an early age and was a faithful member of Grissom Island Missionary Baptist Church until death. Gary was preceded in death by his parents Ancil and June Chadwell Brooks, brother Larry Brooks, Sisters Sherry Wilson and Brenda Daniels. He is survived by his wife and companion of 20 years Billie Jean Brooks. Sons and daughter-in-laws Gary Lynn Brooks Jr and wife Shaunda of Tazewell TN, Chris Brooks and wife Becky of New Tazewell TN, and Eli Brooks and wife Emilee of New Tazewell TN. Grandsons Grant Brooks, Logan Brooks, and Preston Brooks. Brother Michael Brooks. Sisters Faye Beason, Joyce Tankersley, and Donna Cosby. As well as a host of other relatives and friends. His passion and love was the church, his family, and all the fishing he could do.

The family will receive friends Sunday December 8th from 6 until 9 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Monday December 9th at 2 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. The graveside service will follow in Fairview Cemetery.

Officiating will be Rev. Waylon Meyers and Rev. Jamie Vaughn will read the obituary and provide a prayer. The singers will be The Reed Family and Steve Green will sing at the graveside. Pallbearers will be Stephen 'Spider' Goins, Larry 'Goatman' Burke, Joe Stamper, Larry Johnson, Mark Beason, and Dustin Beason. The honorary pallbearers will be the Claiborne County Bass Club. Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.