WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Geneva A. Smith, 83, of Westerville, passed on Aug. 17, 2019. She was born on July 1, 1936 in Tazwell, TN to Leonus & Norma (Boldin) Mink who preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her husband of 60 years Kenneth Smith, 2 sisters and a brother.

She is survived by 6 daughters, Kathy (Bob) Sherman, Mary (Scott) Seas, Connie (Mike) Cremeans, Norma (Mark) Holt; Geneva (Kris) Christensen, Shelly (Jerry) Woodruff; grandchildren, Jason, Erica (Leonard), Cody (Erica), Marcus (Katie), Matthew, Brett, Allie, Jacob (Madi), Sara (Zack), Anna; great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Bella, Kivah, Conner, Brody, Lucy; brothers Edgar, Marshall, Henry, and Ronnie, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2PM Saturday Aug. 31 at the Newcomer NE Chapel 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.newcomerfamily.com. Memorial donations can be made to the animal shelter of the donor's choice.