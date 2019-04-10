TAZEWELL - Glenn L. (Slim) Hanson (8 April 1938 - 7 April 2019) - Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Veteran, Commercial Pilot, passed away at 81 years of age, in his home in Tazewell with loving family and friends at his side. Born to Ewald and Ethel Hanson of Milwaukee Wisconsin, he is preceded in death by his loving Wife of 35 Years Barbara P. Hanson. Survived by his three children, David L. Hanson, Carl G. Hanson, both of Omaha Nebraska, and Anna Marie Hanson-Fourman of Richmond Indiana, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Glenn enlisted in the U.S. Air Force from February 1958, where he met and married Barbara (Pinick) Hanson (1939 - 1995), and was honorably discharged from the Wisconsin Air National Guard in February of 1964, As part of the early American Space Program and operated he "Crawler" at Kennedy Space Center from the Mercury and throughout the Apollo programs. At the end of Apollo, he relocated his family to Harrogate Tennessee, where he worked for Mountain Drive Coal, Co. Marca Corp. of Madisonville until he retired in 1996. Served as an avid volunteer with the national park service.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Honorary Pallbearers; David Fourman; Glenn Funk; Jordan Fourman, John Spitz, Ross Conglin; John Ruble; John Galkowicz, Tim Imber. The family thanks all our friends and the Medical staff at Fort Sander's Hospital for their good wishes and prayers.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the

DAV at dav.org/donate or at doantions.diabetes.org

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.coffeyfh.com