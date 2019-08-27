BRADLEY — Harlie Parks, 86, of Bradley, passed away in his home August 19, 2019. He was born January 10, 1933 in Tazewell, TN to Frank and Mossie (Longworth) Parks. He married Lois Duffield February 21, 1955 in St. Anne, IL and she died October 20, 2004. He then married Lena Keck January 21, 2006 at Open Bible Church in Kankakee, IL.

He was employed at General Foods and retired after 35 years in 1988. Harlie was an avid Cubs fan and loved playing pool. He also enjoyed visiting Las Vegas and was a member of Open Bible Church.

Harlie is survived by his wife, Lena Parks of Bradley, 2 daughters and a son-in-law, Karen (Ron) Bever of Manteno, Patty Johnson of Chebanse, a son, Mike Parks of Bourbonnais, Stepchildren; Bob (Dorothy) Parks of New Tazewell, TN, Linda (Jim) Lamie of Herscher, Nancy (Earl) Crane of Bourbonnais, Don (Diana) Parks of Hudson, IL, Kathy (Chris) Crane of Patterson, GA, Norma Martz of Bradley, IL and Kevin (Allison) Parks of Bradley, IL, 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Also surviving are 2 brothers; Onnie (Mary) Parks of Manteno, R.C. (Deanne) Parks of Kankakee, 2 sisters; Charlene Swinford of Kankakee, Beulah (Darryl) Leach of Grant Park, half brothers and sisters; Arville (Rosann) Parks of MA, John (Jackie) Parks of MS, Jay (Debbie) Parks of MS, Bonnie (Dale) Miller of Kankakee, Barbara (Terry) Learned of MS and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Carlie Parks, and 2 brothers, Crockett Parks, Clemans LaMarr, sisters; Oma Campbell, Meda Eads, Irene Keck, and half sisters Betty Parks and Brenda Clevenger.

A visitation will be 4-8 pm, August 23, 2019 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. The funeral will be 10 am, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Burial will be at Mound Grove Garden of Memories. Memorials may be made to Family Wishes.

Please sign the online guestbook at www.schrefflerfuneralhomes.com