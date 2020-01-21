TAZEWELL — Harold E. "Buster" Long, age 67, of Tazewell, TN was born April 25, 1952 and passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Tennova Hospital in Knoxville, TN. He was a member of Cave Springs Missionary Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his son, Brandon "B.J." Long; mother, Bobbie Lue Long; infant sister Phyllis Long; grandparents, Dea and Grace Long, Dovie Chadwell, Millard Chadwell; step-grandmother June Chadwell and Mother of his children Wanda Long Johnson.

He is survived by his son Harold Douglas Long and wife Bobbie Gail Long; father, Millard Long and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Tuesday January 14, 2020 at Coffey funeral Home in Tazewell with funeral service to follow at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday night in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the Bethel Cemetery.

Minister: Rev. Jim Blevins;

Singer: David Painter;

Pallbearers: Jason Hurst, Rick Keck, Dustin Watson, Dennis Keck, Ronnie Hurst, Jackie Hurst, John Holt.

Coffey funeral Home in charge of arrangements.