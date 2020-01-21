Harold E. Long

Obituary
TAZEWELL — Harold E. "Buster" Long, age 67, of Tazewell, TN was born April 25, 1952 and passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Tennova Hospital in Knoxville, TN. He was a member of Cave Springs Missionary Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his son, Brandon "B.J." Long; mother, Bobbie Lue Long; infant sister Phyllis Long; grandparents, Dea and Grace Long, Dovie Chadwell, Millard Chadwell; step-grandmother June Chadwell and Mother of his children Wanda Long Johnson.

He is survived by his son Harold Douglas Long and wife Bobbie Gail Long; father, Millard Long and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Tuesday January 14, 2020 at Coffey funeral Home in Tazewell with funeral service to follow at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday night in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the Bethel Cemetery.

Minister: Rev. Jim Blevins;

Singer: David Painter;

Pallbearers: Jason Hurst, Rick Keck, Dustin Watson, Dennis Keck, Ronnie Hurst, Jackie Hurst, John Holt.

Coffey funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in Claiborne Progress from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
