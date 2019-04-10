MORRISTOWN - Mrs. Lucille Haynes age 80 of Morristown, TN formerly of Tazewell, TN was born October 28, 1938 and passed away April 2, 2019 at the Dewitt Place Assisted Living in Morristown, TN with her loving family by her side.

She was a member of Blair's Creek Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her:

Husband: Charles J. Haynes of 62 years

Parents: John and Maggie Fannin

Grandson: Johnny W. Haynes

Infant Daughter: Mary Lucille

Brothers: James Fannin and Rev. John Fannin

Sisters: Mary Payne, Alien Woodward and Geraldine Lindsay

She is survived by her:

Sons: Eddie Haynes and wife Alicia

Wayne Haynes and wife Sharon

Johnny Haynes and wife Lisa

Steve Haynes and wife Cindy

Daughter: Lori Haynes

Grandchildren: Tiffany, Cody, Josh, Travis and Samantha

Four Great Grandchildren

Brother: Wilburn Fannin

Several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday April 4, 2019 from 5PM till 7PM with funeral services to follow at 7PM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. George Cole officiating. Music will be provided by David Painter.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11AM Friday April 5, 2019 in the Irish Cemetery.

Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family