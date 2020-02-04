Mrs. Hazel Lambert Moyers was born to the late George and Roxie (Williams) Graves on September 17, 1928 and went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 29, 2020 at Claiborne Medical Center. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Primitive Baptist Church. She was a strong-willed woman that loved her Lord, family, friends, and passing on her knowledge and information to others. She was a loving lady who touched many lives.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by both husbands; Alba C. Lambert and Wade C. Moyers, brother; Johnie Graves, sisters; Cecil Edwards, Mossie Graves, Sarah "Vinnie" Owens, Pearl Tinnel, Ada Jones and Bertha Edwards, special nephew; Earnest Tinnel, step-son; Wayne (Beverly) Moyers

She is survived by her children; Earl (Peggy) Lambert, Jerry (Cathy) Lambert, Debbie (Special Friend) Lambert, grandchildren; Ronald (Linda) Lambert, Justin (Brandi) Jolly, Brandon (Amy) Lambert, Joey (Missy) Lambert, great granddaughters; Kenna and Kayla Lambert, step-sons; Roger (Cathy) Moyers, Mike (Sonya) Moyers, step grandchildren; Chris Moyers, Jenna Harper, Jessica Bledsoe, Courtney Simpson, Michael Moyers, Jr., Kaitlyn Moyers, Roger Wade Moyers and Matthew Moyers, step great granddaughters; Gracie and Michelle Stagnolia, special friend; Annette Robbins as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Claiborne Medical Center and Tri-State Health and Rehab for their compassionate, exceptional care and for the prayers of which the family is very grateful.

The family will receive friends Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5PM until 7PM with funeral services to follow at 7PM in the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel with Elder Larry Anderson, Elder Glenn Davis, Rev. Bill Braden and Rev. Ronald Lambert officiating. Music will be provided by Pleasant Hill Primitive Baptist Church, Kenna Lambert and Kayla Lambert.

Family and friends will meet at 3:45 PM Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Ausmus Cemetery for 4PM Graveside services.

Pallbearers: Tom Edwards, Merlin Branscomb, CJ Hopper, Josh Baughcum, Quinton Rogers and Jeff Dunn.

Honorary Pallbearers: Steve Hopper, "Dub" Edwards, Jerry Miracle, Tommy Baughcum and Zack Baughcum.

The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Hazel Lambert Moyers.