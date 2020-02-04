TAZEWELL — Helen Powell Epperson (Nanny), age 87 of Tazewell, Tennessee and most recently of Pontiac, Michigan, where she resided with her daughter and son-in-law, was called to her heavenly home on February 1, 2020, at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, Michigan.

She was saved at an early age and was of the Baptist faith. At age 22 and having 4 small children to take care of, she worked hard to provide for her family. She warmly added smiles to her children's faces, gave words of encouragement, nursed their bruises and cuts, sewed rips and tears in their clothes, and most of all, gave them love beyond measure. She possessed beauty on the inside and outside; she loved watching the flowers bloom for the butterflies and feeding hummingbirds. Of all the colors, red was her favorite. She could cook any wild meat and make it taste the best. Friends and family members often came to eat when she would fry fish or cook any type of meat that was brought to her to prepare. Chocolate bread pudding was her children's favorite dessert, and she knew just how sweet it needed to be. Her nurturing characteristic stayed with her throughout the years, and her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, friends and loved ones felt each and every touch of her love.

Peace is with her as she walks through the gates of Heaven to lay her crown at the Master's feet. There will be a happy reunion when she enters, as she runs into the arms of her husband, J.C. Epperson; son, Charles Wayne Epperson; parents, Theodore and Mary Powell; sisters, Corrina Mullins, Bonnie Reece and Louise Atkins; brothers, Edgar and Earl Powell. Those loved ones who are left with an abundance of beautiful memories include her daughter, Evelyn Jean Messer; son, Leonard Epperson, all of Tazewell, Tennessee; daughter, Kathy Marie Hurst (husband, Rick Hurst) of Pontiac, Michigan; her grandchildren, Bryan Wayne Epperson (wife, Teresa), Annie Marie Messer, Charles Bradley Epperson (wife, Allison), and Jason Epperson, all of Tazewell, Tennessee; and Melissa Lynn Hurst of Pontiac, Michigan; great grandchildren, Colson Cash Shell, Kilylee Ann Epperson, Charles Noah Epperson, Christian Allen Meyers, Camdan Michael Meyers and Dante Niklaus Douglas, all of whom loved their "Nanny"; and her sisters, Linda Atkins, Phyliss Jean Hurst and Judy Sue Epperson, all of Tazewell, Tennessee.

Services celebrating her life will be held Saturday, February, 8, 2020, at Coffey Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerry Epperson officiating. Songs will be song by the Epperson Family. Family will be at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m., visitation for family and friends from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 2:00 p.m., and graveside service at the Epperson Cemetery, immediately following the services at the Coffey Funeral HmeChapel.

"For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain. - Philippians 1:21"