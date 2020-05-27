Helen Sumpter 1936 - 2020 Helen Sumpter, 83, of Ewing, VA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Knoxville, TN. She was the daughter of the late Hobart and Alice Owens and the wife of the late Bob Sumpter whose union produced her daughter, Lynne. Her brother, Obie Owens, also preceded in her death.
Helen was employed by DeRoyal Industries. She was an avid reader, loved puzzles and she was a lifelong member of Alanthus Hill Baptist Church. Most of all, she was an extraordinary daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend.
Other than her daughter, Helen is survived by two sisters, Veda Sumpter and Mary Ellen Bays; one brother, Mathis Owens; a sister-in-law, Pam Sumpter; several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 24, 2020 from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. at Robinette Funeral Home in Rose Hill, VA. Funeral services will follow with Pastor Ryan Martin officiating. A private interment will be held later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alanthus Hill Baptist Church, 14129 Alanthus Hill Road, Tazewell, TN 37879.
Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Homes of Rose Hill is serving the Sumpter family.
Published in Claiborne Progress from May 27 to May 28, 2020.