NEW TAZEWELL — Howard Brooks, 79, of New Tazewell, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Claiborne Medical Center. He was born on April 27, 1940 in Bonnie Blue, Virginia and was a son of the late Charlie and Harue Stigall Brooks. Howard was a member of the Victory Assembly of God in New Tazewell and had been a steelworker and electrician for Great Lakes Steel in Ecorse, Michigan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Charles Brooks and Doris Brooks and half siblings, Pearl Martell and Ray Brooks.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Merle Dean Minton Brooks; son, Mark Brooks; sister, Beulah Nunn; nieces, Hayley Brooks-Murray and Sheila Hackler; nephew, Larry Nunn and a host of other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services to be held at the Victory Assembly of God will be announced on the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel website as soon they are scheduled. Burial will follow the services in the Fairview Cemetery in New Tazewell. The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel in Harrogate is honored to be serving the Brooks family. Share memories, leave condolences and sign the guestbook at www.asvalleychapel.com.