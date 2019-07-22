Howard Vanover, 79, of Morristown, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at his residence. He was born October 28, 1939. He was saved at the age of 12 at Howard's Quarter Church in Tazewell. He retired from Universal Furniture after 35 years, where he met and had several friends.

Anyone who knew him knew he loved to aggravate and give life advice more than anything. He was preceded in death by his son, Doug Vanover, his parents, Oscar and Molly Vanover, sister, Billy Jean Moore, and brother in law, Shorty Harville.

He is survived by his sister, Alice Harville, brothers, Jim (Jamie) Vanover, and Lewis Vanover, and his grandchildren, Adam and Ami Vanover. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Wednesday July 24, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Coffey's Funeral Home in Tazewell, TN. The funeral service will be Thursday July 25, 2019 at 10 am at Coffey Funeral Home Chapel with graveside services to follow at Vanover Cemetery on Piney Grove Rd. in Tazewell.

Officiating will be Rev. Jim Seals and Matt Seals. Special singing by Jacob Hall.