Mr. J.C. Green, age 86, of New Tazewell, TN, was born November 25, 1932 and passed away at his home on Friday July 19, 2019 with his loving family by his side.

J.C. was saved and baptized an early age and was of the Baptist Faith. He owned and operated his own trucking company.

He was preceded in death by his:

Wife: Dossie Green;

Parents: Daniel and Myrtle Green;

Granddaughter: Ammie Lambert.

He is survived by his loving family:

Daughters: Mary and husband Mitchell Martin, Martha Maples, Barbara and husband Rev. James Lambert, Brenda and husband Bobbie Edds, Lynn and husband David Barnard, Paulette and husband Rick Earl;

Sister: Inez and husband Boyd Middleton;

12 Grandchildren;

11 Great Grandchildren;

2 Great Great grandchildren;

Sister-in-law: Edith Robertson;

Niece: Marcella and husband Rev. Steve Moyers;

Nephew: Jeffery and wife Janice Goins;

And a host of many other relatives and friends.

The family received friends Monday July 22, 2019 from 5:00 PM till 7:00 PM with funeral services following at 7:00 PM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Louthan and the Rev. Jack Day officiating.

Music was provided by Jeffery K. Goins.

Pallbearers: Grandsons and Granddaughters

Graveside service was conducted Tuesday July 23, 2019 at 10 AM in the Irish Memorial Gardens

Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.