SPEEDWELL - Jack Alexander, age 68, of Speedwell was born August 26, 1951 and passed away on September 12, 2019. Jack was a loving father, grandfather, and brother. He enjoyed fishing and watching Tennessee Football and Softball. Jack also worked at the Speedwell CO-OP where he got to spend time with his friends. Jack is preceded in death by his parents Albert and Leatrice Alexander and brothers Jimmy and Jeff Alexander. He is survived by his daughter Kristin Davis and husband Dusty. Grandchildren Makala, Cheyenne, and Eli Davis. Son Dustin Alexander and wife Courtney. Grandson Talon Alexander. Siblings Jerry Alexander, Debbie Williams, Diane Braden, and Joe Alexander. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday September 14th from 6 until 8 PM at Coffey Funeral Home in Harrogate with the funeral service to follow at 8 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. The graveside service will be Sunday September 15th at 11 AM in the Alexander Cemetery in Speedwell.

Minister: Rev. J.D. Estep

Singers: The Speedwell Church of God Choir

Pallbearers: Brian Alexander, Cody Mundy, Greg Williams, Shane Williams, Sam Hinkle, Nathan Hinkle, Josh Braden, and Eric Braden