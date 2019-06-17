NEW TAZEWELL - Rev. Jacob Leroy Beeler, (Jake), was born September 15, 1933, and passed away on June 13, 2019, after a long and hard fight with cancer. He was 85 years young. He professed his faith in Jesus Christ at an early age and was active in church his whole life, currently a member of Thompson Chapel United Methodist Church.

After graduating high school, he worked farming and later as a carpenter. He served in the United States Army in England and Germany. After his term, he began selling and installing custom kitchen cabinets. He later began working in the recreational vehicle industry until he retired. In retirement, he found his true calling and served as the pastor of Thompson Chapel United Methodist church for twelve years. He loved meeting and talking to people. He served the community he loved by participating on various civic functions such as the Election Commission, the Equalization Board, and the Farm Bureau.

In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and cooking. He said his best days were spent on the lake with a fishing rod in his hand. Those days, he said, he felt the closest to the Lord. Even when sick and fighting cancer, he said, "life is wonderful and I have a wonderful life".

He was proceeded in death by his loving wife, JoAnn Beeler; parents: Rev. Forester and Lois Beeler; brothers: Rev. G.F. Beeler, Jr. and wife, Christine; Mark Beeler; sister: Daisy Lawson; mother in-law: Dana Butler; father in-law; Bill Butler.

He is survived by his loving daughter and caregiver, Jodi Koon and son-in-law, Dominic Koon of Woodstock, GA; granddaughters: Calli Cook and husband, Clint Shedd of Athens, GA; Kara McCall and husband, Jarrett McCall; of Acworth, GA; grandsons: Aaron Koon and wife Tatiana of Kennesaw, GA; Matthew Koon and wife Brittany of Houston,TX. Great granddaughters: Calissa McCall of Acworth, GA and Zina Koon of Kennesaw, GA. Brother: Bill Beeler and wife, Margaret, of Harrogate, TN; Brother in-law: Bill Lawson of New Tazewell, TN; sister in-law Teresa Epperson and husband, Bryan Epperson of Knoxville, TN; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; special friends (like family) Dale and Karen Stewart.

Visitation will be at Claiborne Overholt Funeral Home on Sunday, June 16, 2019, from 4:00-7:00pm. The funeral will immediately follow at 7:00pm with Rev. Bill Duncan officiating. Piano music by Stephanie Cole. Graveside services will be Monday, June 17, 2019, at 10:00 am at Fairview Cemetery in New Tazewell, TN with the TriState Honor Guard ceremony.

Pall Bearers: Aaron Koon, Matthew Koon, Jarrett McCall, Larry Beeler, Richard Beeler, Derek Drummonds.

Honorary Pall Bearers: Bryan Epperson, Dale Stewart, Mike Reece, Mike Beason.