NEW TAZEWELL - Mr. James Raymond Collings age 95 of New Tazewell, TN was born February 04, 1924 and passed away May 10, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. He was saved and of the Christian faith. Mr. Collins was a veteran of the US army and served during the Korean Conflict. He was a farmer most of his life. He had a love for horses and mules and buying and selling cattle.

He was preceded in death by his:

Parents: Matt and Hulda Collins

Brother: Conda Collins

Sister: Coba Collins Keck

He is survived by his:

Loving wife of 76 years: Anna Collins

Brother: Robert Pat Collins

And a host of nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Monday, May 13, 2019 from 5PM till 7PM with funeral services to follow at 7PM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Epperson officiating. Music will be provided by the Epperson family.

Graveside services will be conducted Tuesday May 14, 2019 at 10:30 AM in the Fairview Cemetery.

Pallbearers: Mark Dealey, Kevin Williams, Chad Campbell, David Campbell, Terry Williams and David Keck

In Lieu of Flowers the family request donations be made to the Collins Cemetery of Goin Road

