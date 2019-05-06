NEW TAZEWELL - Reverend James David Hopper age 63 of New Tazewell was born August 31, 1955 and passed away May 1, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. James found immense joy in sharing the Word of God, singing the gospel and playing the guitar. He loved his wife Karen and his daughters with his whole heart. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. For 15 years he enjoyed teaching alongside Karen at Midway Elementary. He made the students learning experience entertaining which was key to his success as a teacher. He was known to impersonate Elvis to the children's delight and frequently played the guitar in his classroom to aid in their learning. James pastored numerous churches throughout the area during his 40+ years as a minister. Nothing delighted him more than witnessing someone being saved.

He is preceded in death by his:

Parents: Reverend Rupert and wife Maggie Hopper

Father-in-law: Bob Cox

Niece: Alisha Danielle Perrin

Brother-in-law: Ronnie Maddox

He is survived by his:

Loving wife of 43 years: Karen (Cox) Hopper

Daughters: Amanda Barrett and husband Chris

Carrie Payne and husband Matt

Grandchildren: Drew and Allanah Barrett

Micah and Hannah Payne

Brother: Beagle and wife Wanda Hopper

Sisters: Mary Ellen and Randolph Collins

Joyce and Fred Chattin

Tinnie and Danty Lee Rosson

Martha and David Perrin

Emma and Johnny Hickman

Mother-in-law: Juanita Cox

And a host of many nieces, nephews and other loving friends.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to TheAFTD.org (The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) Radnor Station Bldg. # 2 Suite #320, 290 King of Prussia Rd. Radnor PA 19087

The family will receive friends Friday, May 3, 2019 from 4 PM until 6:30 PM with funeral services to follow at 6:30 PM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with Rev Dustin Gent officiating. Music will be provided by Living Waters. Graveside services will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10 AM in the Keck Cemetery on Goin Road.

Pallbearers: Nephews and Nieces

Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.