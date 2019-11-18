NEW TAZEWELL - James "Jim" Gilbert Mabe, age 84, went quietly to be with his Lord and Savior and reunited once again with our beloved "Nan", Saturday, November 16, 2019. He was surrounded by his children and family as he slipped away from this earth after battling heart and lung disease for a short period of time.

He was born may 21st, 1935 in Tazewell, Tennessee and married to Catherine "Nan" Mabe for 58 wonderful years. Together they were role models for faith, marriage and life in general. James devoted his life to his family and his farm-so proud of both. He was often sought out for advice and enjoyed sharing what he knew and loved about farming. One of his greatest joys was sharing that with his only son, Jamie, as Jamie took over the farm. His favorite place to be was sitting under his big tree in the front yard with his beloved dog, Sally, in his lap, watching others farm and life go on. There will be many who will continue to look for him to be sitting there at they drive by for many years to come. He is proceeded in death by his loving wife, Catherine "Nan" Mabe, his mother and father, Jim and Birdie Mabe, his grandchild, Victoria Oakes, great-grandchild, Abel Smith, son-in-law, Brad Goins, and many sister and brothers-in-law. What a wonderful reunion that must have been!

He is survived by his four children: Kathy Goins, Vickie (Bob) Oakes, Jamie (Jennifer) Mabe, and Julie (Tim) Taylor; his 5 sisters: Annell Janeway, Bobbie (Joe) Arnold, Billie (Tom) Edwards, Georgia (Dennis) Moyers and Jan (Jakie) Cunningham; his 9 grandchildren: Jamie (Len) Johnson, Jeremy Smith, Jordan Smith, Brandon (Meagan) Poore, Hannah Oakes, Nicole Oakes, Ann (Zack) Cole, Jim Mabe, and Brittany (Andrew) Sturgill; his 9 great-grandchildren: Noah, Reece, and Laci Kate Jensen, Kendall and Kellan Johnson, Aiden and Madelyn Smith, Cailyn Poore and Pryor Cole, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving relatives, and life-long friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Coffey Funeral Home in New Tazewell, with funeral service immediately following and led by Reverend Jakie Cunningham. Burial and graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Thursday at his church cemetery, Chittum's Chapel Baptist Church in Tazewell, Tennessee. Pallbearers: Grandsons: Jeremy Smith, Jordan Smith, Len Johnson, Brandon Poore, Jim Mabe, Zack cole and Andrew Sturgill. Honorary Pallbearers: Bob Oakes, Tim Taylor and John Tolot. Singers: Chittum's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Choir.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to Chittum's Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery c/o Mike Campbell, 401 Levi Ct. New Tazewell, TN 37825.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.