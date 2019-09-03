TAZEWELL — James Walter McDaniel, age 73, of Tazewell, TN, was born August 12, 1946 and passed from this life August 26, 2019. He was saved at an early age and was a member of Grissom Island Baptist Church. Walt was preceded in death by his spouse, Iva Dale Lovin; parents, Henry and Ethel McDaniel; grandparents, Ephriam and Lucy McDaniel; Noah and Lily Francis Jarnigan.

He is survived by his brothers: Hubert Wayne and Wilma McDaniel of Thorn Hill, TN, Dean and Georgia McDaniel of Tazewell, TN, Ted McDaniel of Tazewell, TN; Sisters: Lois and Joe Morgan of Chatsworth, GA., Doris and Doug Rosenbalm of Tazewell, TN; Step-Children who he thought of as his own, Jamie Lovin and Crystal Lovin.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Thursday August 29, 2019 at Coffey Funeral Home in Tazewell with funeral service to follow at 1:00 P.M. Thursday in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service to follow in the Shoemaker Cemetery.

Minister: Rev. Jerry Epperson

Singers: Jerry, Carolyn and Mark Epperson

Pallbearers: Family and Friends.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.