Jane E. "Mamaw Big" Edwards, 93 of Speedwell, Tennessee passed away on July 19, 2019 at her home. She was born at Blue Springs Hollow in Union County and was a daughter of the late Fred and Barbara Cain Braden. Jane was a member of Braden Chapel Baptist Church and had been a loving homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Coy L. Edwards; grandson, Paul Edwards, Jr.; and was the last of three sisters and five brothers.

Survivors include her sons, Paul Edwards and Walter Edwards both of Speedwell; daughter, Opal Russell and husband, Harrison of Speedwell; four granddaughters, three grandsons, 8 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

The family wants to extend their sincerest appreciation to Amedisys Home Health Care, Hospice of Morristown, SCHS of Tazewell, Family Medical Clinic of Harrogate, The Prescription Shop, the Harrogate Senior Citizens Center, and all of our mother's wonderful caregivers, our many thanks go out to you each of you.

Funeral services were held on Monday July 22, 2019 at 8:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel in Harrogate with Rev. Trevor Bean and Rev. Leroy Braden officiating. Music was by the Braden Chapel Singers. Graveside services were on Tuesday, July 23 at 1:00 PM in the Braden Cemetery at Speedwell. The family will gather beginning at 12:00 PM on Tuesday at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel to leave in a procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Russell, David Lee Russell, James Love, Tim Skaggs, Jacob Sproyles, Robby Monday and John Mack Braden.

The family received friends on Monday from 6 until 8 PM at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel in Harrogate, which is honored to be serving the Edwards family. Sign the guestbook and leave online condolences at www.asvalleychapel.com.