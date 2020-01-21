TAZEWELL — Mrs. Janice Faye Evans Baker Keck, age 72, of Tazewell was born November 4, 1947 and passed away January 15, 2020. She was a member of Blair's Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her:

Parents: Rome Howard and Hassie (England) Evans

Husband: Arley Wade Keck

Son: Dustin Wade Keck

She will be remembered by her:

Children: Keith Alan Baker and wife Pamela of Tazewell

Danny Lynn Baker and girlfriend Tracy Chumley of Tazewell

Patricia Elaine Summitt and husband Kendall of Lenoir City

Grandchildren: Kendra and Landon Summitt of Lenoir City

Karly Baker of Tazewell

Maw Maw's girl: Raegan Cheyenne Lester of New Tazewell

Brother: Jack Leon Evans

And a host of other loving friends and relatives

Graveside Services will be conducted Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 AM in the Keck Cemetery with Rev. Larry Beeler officiating.

