TAZEWELL — Mrs. Janice Faye Evans Baker Keck, age 72, of Tazewell was born November 4, 1947 and passed away January 15, 2020. She was a member of Blair's Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her:
Parents: Rome Howard and Hassie (England) Evans
Husband: Arley Wade Keck
Son: Dustin Wade Keck
She will be remembered by her:
Children: Keith Alan Baker and wife Pamela of Tazewell
Danny Lynn Baker and girlfriend Tracy Chumley of Tazewell
Patricia Elaine Summitt and husband Kendall of Lenoir City
Grandchildren: Kendra and Landon Summitt of Lenoir City
Karly Baker of Tazewell
Maw Maw's girl: Raegan Cheyenne Lester of New Tazewell
Brother: Jack Leon Evans
And a host of other loving friends and relatives
Graveside Services will be conducted Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 AM in the Keck Cemetery with Rev. Larry Beeler officiating.
