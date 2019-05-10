CLAIBORNE COUNTY - Jeanette Juanita Skidmore Baker was born on September 12, 1943 in Claiborne County, Tennessee, and departed this life on May 6, 2019, at home surrounded by family, after a long battle with Lou Gehrig's Disease (ALS). Juanita loved to farm and, particularly, to raise calves. She also loved to watch Tennessee Vols football and basketball games and took great delight in last year's successful basketball season. Though she was unable to attend games in person, she did not miss watching a game on TV from the comfort of her favorite recliner.

Juanita is preceded in death by her infant son Scott Baker, parents Jacob Benjamin Skidmore and Axie Virginia Payne Skidmore, infant brothers Jake Benjamin Skidmore and Eddie Wayne Skidmore, sister Barbara Jean Skidmore Parker, brother-in-law Jerry L. Parker, brother-in-law Lebert Pendleton, niece Misty Burchett Garrett, and nephew Jamie Pendleton.

Juanita is survived by her loving husband, James Franklin Baker and one daughter, Charlotte "Susie" Baker Bishop and husband Bobby Bishop, Jr., sisters Shirley Pauline Skidmore Pendleton, Joyce Ann (Bruce) Burchett, and Linda Jane Skidmore, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to Dr. Fred Allen Hurst, Dr. Randall Trudell, Dr. Kenneth Jobson, Irene Wilkerson, Amedisys Home Hospice, Bill and Judy Pervis, David and Sandy Savage and family, Freddie and Judy Webber and the Rev. Toby Webber.

The family received friends Thursday May 9th from 6 to 8 PM, the funeral services followed immediately after at 8 PM, at Coffey Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Toby Webber officiating. Music was kindly provided by Barbara Hatfield. Burial was held on Friday May 10th at 11 AM. Interment was in the Campbell Cemetery on Little Valley Rd in Tazewell.

Pallbearers were Johnny L. Parker, Mike Parker, Eddie Todd Trent, Craig Martin, Robert Collins, Jason "Tine" Pendleton.

Honorary Pallbearers were Jimmy Brooks, Earl Bull, Sam Daugherty, Jessie Sulfridge and Greg King.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested that donations be made to ALS Association Tennessee Chapter either at their website http://webtn.alsa.org/site/PageServer?pagename=TN_homepage or at their address P.O. Box # 40244, Nashville, TN 37204-0244. If you mail a check and would like to make the donation in memory of Juanita, please include the following with your check:

In memory of Juanita Baker. 7212 Diamond Ridge Way; Corryton, TN 37721.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.