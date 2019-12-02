NEW TAZEWELL - Mrs. Jewell M. Brooks age 78 of New Tazewell, TN was born December 12, 1940 and went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 2, 2019. She was at home with her family by her side. Jewell was a very faithful member of Sunrise Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her:

Parents: Oscar and Lucille (Cole) McBee

Son: Tracy Ancil Brooks

Brothers and sisters

She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years: Coy A. Brooks

Son: Tony Brooks and Stephanie

Daughters: Teresa Irvin and Joseph Tortorice

Melissa and Steve Coffee

Three Grandchildren: Matthew Brooks, Lucas Brooks and Brooke Byrd

Two great-grandchildren: Johnathan Byrd and Emberlee Byrd

And a host of many other living relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 5PM till 7PM with funeral services to follow at 7PM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Sam Griffen officiating Obituary will be read by Christopher Byrd and the Eulogy will be given by Brooke Byrd. Music will be provided by David Painter and George Cotton

Pallbearers: Carey McBee, Jeff McBee, Alan McBee, Christopher Byrd, Joseph Tortorice and Dan Lioce.

Entombment will be in the Greenwood Mausoleum in Knoxville Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11 AM.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be given to the Sunrise Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund or .

Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.