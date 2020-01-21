KNOXVILLE — Hazlewood, John Austin, age 51 of Knoxville, passed away after a brief illness into the presence of the Lord on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at UT Medical Center. He was a member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church and a 1994 Business Graduate of Lincoln Memorial University.

He enjoyed working in sales and customer service for most of his life. He spent his recent years lovingly caring for his mother. He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. William Dean Hazlewood; grandparents, Austin and Lorene Hazlewood and Rev. John and Myrta Buell.

He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Buell Hazlewood; siblings, Dr. Melissa (Joe) Ramsey, and Rev. Steven (Linda) Hazlewood, uncle and aunt John and Susan Buell, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family received friends from 4-6:00 pm Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Hope Fellowship (2909 North Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917). Funeral services were held at 6:00 pm with Rev. Dominique Lee and Rev. Steven Hazlewood officiating. Interment services were held at 11:00 am Friday, January 17, 2020 at Asbury Cemetery with Rev. Charlie McNutt officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Mission Ministry at Hope Fellowship. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.