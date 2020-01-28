HARROGATE, Tenn. — John L. "Big John" McMichael, Harrogate, TN died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at his home. He was born on September 10, 1940 in Anderson County, Kentucky, the son of the late John G. and Nora Brown McMichael. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jimmie Parker McMichael and his former wife, Patsy Berry McMichael.

He is survived by his sons: John Leslie (Carry Fay) McMichael of Bristol, Virginia and Daniel Andrew (Stacie) McMichael of Speedwell, Tennessee; sister, Betty (Carl) Heinemann f Chattanooga, Tennessee; four granddaughters: Candace Leslie (Logan) Dilday of Richmond, Virginia, Kayla McMichael of Speedwell, Tennessee, Courtney (Neal) Jones of Speedwell, Tennessee and Chelsey Rayann McMichael of Bristol, Virginia and five great grandchildren.

He graduated rom the University of Kentucky in 1963 with a degree in Civil Engineering. In his forty-five year engineering career, he worked for the Kentucky Department of transportation, four engineering firms, three contractors and was in private practice. He worked on the construction of Interstate Highway 75 and the Natcher Parkway in Kentucky, US 58 in Virginia and the Cumberland Gap Tunnel. He served as Project Manager on the Steel Street Tunnel Repairs in Salisbury, North Carolina, expansion of U.S. 27 in Somerset, Kentucky from four to six lanes, the Grundy Floodwall/Highway project in Virginia and numerous water, sewer, railroad, coal loading, flood control and site development projects.

He was an avid big game hunter and hunted in ten states including Alaska and in Canada. In his retirement he hunted, managed his mini-farm on the Tennessee-Virginia line and wrote articles for various magazines. He was a charter member of Middlesboro Elks Lodge No. 119 and served as President for three terms.

At his request, his body will be cremated and his ashes scattered on his farm. Graveside services will be private.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the McMichael Family and is entrusted with all arrangements.

Candle Lighting and Guestbook at www.shumatefuneralhome.com