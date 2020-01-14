WASHBURN — Mr. John Paul Perry, age 76, of Washburn, TN was born November 7, 1943 and passed away January 10, 2020 due to a farming accident. He was a member Puncheon Camp Baptist Church. John retired from the U.S. Marines after 17 years of service and was a Purple Heart recipient. He enjoyed being with his family and friends and enjoyed farming.

He was preceded in death by his:

Parents: Herbert and Nelle Perry

Wife: Shirley (Greene) Perry

Son: Timothy Greene

Brothers: Alfred, James, Kyle, and Billy Perry

He is survived by his:

Loving wife of 32 years: Phyllis Perry

Daughters: Paula Bowlin and husband Ralph

Christina Brooks and husband Jerry

Grandchildren: Joshua Bowlin

Emily and Garrett Hinton

Hyatt Brooks

Great Granddaughter: Hannah Grace Hinton

Sister: Dorothy and husband James Bowlin

Brother: Kenneth and wife Janice Perry

Fred Perry

And several nieces, nephews and a host of many other loving friends and relatives

The family will receive Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 4 PM till 7 PM with funeral services to follow at 7 PM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Beeler, Rev. David Acuff and Rev. Richard Minton officiating. Music will be provided by Patrick Minton and Zoe Minton.

Graveside Services will be conducted Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10 AM in the England Cemetery with full Military Honors.

Pallbearers: The Military

